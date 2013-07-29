Drugmakers Agree To Disclose Data

The leading pharmaceutical trade associations in the U.S. and Europe have committed to making more information about drug clinical trials available to researchers, patients, and the public. The agreement comes just weeks after Christopher A. Viehbacher, CEO of the French drugmaker Sanofi and president of the European trade association, questioned the wisdom of increased disclosure requirements proposed by European drug regulators (C&EN, July 1, page 8). The new commitments take effect on Jan. 1, 2014.
