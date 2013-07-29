EPA Expands Safer Ingredients List

More than 130 chemicals, including 119 compounds used as fragrances in consumer and commercial cleaning products, are recent additions to EPA’s list of safer ingredients. The agency uses the list as a guide when it decides which products are allowed to use EPA’s voluntary Design for the Environment ecolabel. Last week’s addition marks the first time that EPA has put fragrances on the list. “By adding fragrance and other chemicals to the Safer Chemical Ingredients List, EPA continues its commitment to help companies make safer products and provide the public with greater access to chemical information,” says James J. Jones, EPA’s acting assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention. The list now contains 602 compounds.
