FMC Buys Epax For Omega-3 Oils

Specialty chemical firm FMC has acquired Epax, the omega-3 fatty acid business of Norway’s Trygg Pharma, in a transaction worth $345 million. The acquisition will expand FMC’s presence in the nutraceutical market. As part of the deal, FMC will supply high-concentration omega-3 oil to Trygg for use as an active pharmaceutical ingredient. Currently, FMC sells ingredients such as microcrystalline cellulose, carrageenan, and pectin to food and beverage customers. According to FMC, omega-3 fatty acids are a $2.1 billion-per-year industry growing by 12–15% annually. Other chemical firms have snapped up omega-3 businesses in recent years. DSM purchased Ocean Nutrition Canada in 2012 and Martek in 2011, and BASF bought Pronova early this year. Most omega-3 fatty acids are derived from fish oil, although Martek obtains its products via fermentation.
