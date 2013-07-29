Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

George Fisher Transfers Prize Money To Students

by Linda Wang
July 29, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

George Fisher was honored with the 2013 ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation (C&EN, Feb. 11, page 43). He has now chosen to split his $10,000 prize between the ACS Scholars Program and ACS Project SEED, two programs that support underrepresented minorities in the chemical sciences. “Young people are the future of chemistry, and I wanted to put the award money to good use,” says Fisher, a professor of chemistry at Barry University, in Miami Shores, Fla.

Fisher has been involved with Project SEED for nearly 40 years, as a committee member and a mentor. He is currently Project SEED coordinator for the ACS South Florida Section. He has also served as a mentor for ACS Scholars at Barry University.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Morton Hoffman honored with mentoring prize
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zaida Morales-Martínez wins mentoring award
Jack Kent Cooke Foundation supports ACS Project SEED

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE