George Fisher Transfers Prize Money To Students

George Fisher was honored with the 2013 ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation (C&EN, Feb. 11, page 43). He has now chosen to split his $10,000 prize between the ACS Scholars Program and ACS Project SEED, two programs that support underrepresented minorities in the chemical sciences. “Young people are the future of chemistry, and I wanted to put the award money to good use,” says Fisher, a professor of chemistry at Barry University, in Miami Shores, Fla.
Fisher has been involved with Project SEED for nearly 40 years, as a committee member and a mentor. He is currently Project SEED coordinator for the ACS South Florida Section. He has also served as a mentor for ACS Scholars at Barry University.
