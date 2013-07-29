Jon T. (Tom) Dols, 75, a retired Food & Drug Administration chemist from Taneytown, Md., died on Feb. 13 of a heart attack.
Born in Minneapolis, Dols earned a B.A. degree in history at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, in 1960.
He carved out a 37-year career in the federal government, working first with the Army Chemical Corps. He later moved to FDA, where he focused on adverse reactions to drugs in animals. He retired in 1998. Dols joined ACS in 1968.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, whom he married in 1985; son, Kevin; daughter, Kristine Fessenden; four stepchildren, Michelle Bassani, Billie Moynihan, Charles Klinck, and David Klinck; and 12 grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
