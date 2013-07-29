Lilly In Second Deal With Canadian Firm

Eli Lilly & Co. has licensed worldwide rights to a small-molecule transcriptional regulator for the treatment of osteoarthritis to Transition Therapeutics. Toronto-based Transition says the drug, TT-601, has completed preclinical development and can enter the clinic next year. Under the agreement, Lilly has an option to reacquire rights to TT-601 after reviewing clinical results. The two firms struck a similar deal over TT-401, a diabetes drug candidate, in 2010. Last month Lilly exercised its option to reacquire that drug.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter