Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Neighbors Of Planned Chemical Complex Get Buyout Offer

Shale Gas: Sasol offers to help relocate homeowners near giant project

by Michael McCoy
July 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The shale gas revolution is hitting home for a community in Louisiana. In anticipation of building a giant chemical complex at its site in Westlake, La., the South African company Sasol is offering to buy up about 400 properties from residents in a nearby neighborhood long surrounded by chemical plants.

Sasol plans to spend up to $21 billion on both a natural-gas-based ethylene cracker and a fuels facility that uses the firm’s gas-to-liquids technology. Together, the company says, the projects represent the single largest manufacturing investment in the history of Louisiana and one of the largest foreign direct investment manufacturing projects in the U.S.

“We recognize that our growth plans will result in the expansion of our facility closer toward our neighbors to the northwest and west of our existing facility,” says Mike Thomas, vice president of Sasol’s U.S. operations. The voluntary buyout program will be run by Community Interaction Consulting, which has administered similar programs around the country.

Environmental activists say the chance to move is coming none too soon for residents of Mossville, a historic African American community near Sasol and 13 other chemical plants in southwest Louisiana. A local group, Mossville Environmental Action Now, says it has been lobbying for relocation for years because of the effect of industrial pollution on property values and residents’ health.

“Environmental justice groups from all over the U.S. and the world are watching what happens in Mossville,” says Michele Roberts of the Environmental Health & Justice Alliance, another activist group.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energized community advocates will challenge industry and regulators
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Preparing for petrochemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Petrochemical buildup will face increased opposition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE