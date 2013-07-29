Polyethylene Links Ineos And Sasol

Ineos’ olefins and polymers unit and Sasol are planning a joint venture to build a high-density polyethylene plant in the U.S. The partners say the 470,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will rely on ethylene produced by Sasol’s planned cracker in Westlake, La. (see page 9). The plant will use Ineos’ Innovene S process to produce a limited number of grades at high efficiency. A final investment decision is expected in the first half of 2014, followed by start-up by the end of 2015.
