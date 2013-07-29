Quest Diagnostics Sells Drug Royalties

Quest Diagnostics has sold the rights to royalties on future sales of the anticancer drug candidate ibrutinib to Royalty Pharma for $485 million. Quest got rights to royalties on several drug candidates via its 2011 purchase of Celera. Ibrutinib development partners Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacyclics have filed for approval of the compound, which FDA has designated a breakthrough therapy. Since November 2012, Quest has been refocusing on its core diagnostics business. It earlier sold a dental diagnostics company, OralDNA, and a point-of-care testing firm, HemoCue.
