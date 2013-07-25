Science Scouts: Boy Scouts try their hand at chemistry experiments at jamboree

More than 2,000 Boy Scouts worked on their chemistry merit badges during the July 15–24 National Scout Jamboree near Mount Hope, W.Va. American Chemical Society members and other volunteers engaged the scouts through hands-on demonstrations and devices, including a Soxhlet extraction (shown left, behind a shield), production of super-sized “elephant toothpaste” (right), and superhydrophobic tiles.
