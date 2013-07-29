‘Shout-Out To Industry Chemists’

Amen to the letter by Louis Rebrovic (C&EN, July 1, page 2). I have wondered for years why our academic colleagues get so much news coverage at the expense of those who work in industry. As a 70-plus-year-old professional, I have covered much of the same scientific ground as academic colleagues and with similar numbers of peer-reviewed publications to my name. Why the discrimination by C&EN?
V. F. Baston
Billings, Mont.
