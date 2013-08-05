Ampac Fine Chemicals To Work With Proteaf

Ampac Fine Chemicals and Proteaf Technologies, both based in California, will jointly develop flow chemistry technology and equipment for manufacturing fine chemicals. Proteaf will supply continuous-processing equipment that AFC will use as part of its contract manufacturing business. AFC already operates continuous processes for energetic chemistries and chiral chromatographic separations. Proteaf has three technology platforms: silicon carbide modular flow reactors, production-scale spinning disk reactors, and continuous oscillating baffle reactors.
