University Inc.

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09131-cover-capistrancxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09131-cover-capistrancxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 5, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 31

After years of distrust, academia and industry are forming alliances for chemical research

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 31
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Outsourcing

University Inc.

After years of distrust, academia and industry are forming alliances for chemical research

Protecting Plants From Drought

Hormone mimic shows promise for helping crops cope

Blast From The Past

Modern chemical analysis helps replicate 200-year-old trumpets

  • Physical Chemistry

    ‘Europa Report’

    Documentary-style thriller gives viewers a fictitious but realistic glimpse into both the excitement and tedium of human space exploration

  • Business

    Japan Retools Drug Research

    Transformation under way could make Japanese companies more effective at launching new drugs

  • Materials

    Materials Genome Initiative

    Federal program spotlights materials science, but plan for meeting its ambitious goal is still under development

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Watermelon Juice For Sore Muscles

The drink, rich in the amino acid L-citrulline, helps prevent muscle soreness after hard exercise more effectively than a placebo

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Bird Waste CleanUp, National Lab Caught On Camera

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT