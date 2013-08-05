University Inc.
After years of distrust, academia and industry are forming alliances for chemical research
August 5, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 31
After years of distrust, academia and industry are forming alliances for chemical research
Cover image:
Credit:
After years of distrust, academia and industry are forming alliances for chemical research
Documentary-style thriller gives viewers a fictitious but realistic glimpse into both the excitement and tedium of human space exploration
Transformation under way could make Japanese companies more effective at launching new drugs
Federal program spotlights materials science, but plan for meeting its ambitious goal is still under development
The drink, rich in the amino acid L-citrulline, helps prevent muscle soreness after hard exercise more effectively than a placebo