AstraZeneca Links With FibroGen

AstraZeneca and FibroGen are joining to develop FG-4592, a FibroGen compound set to enter Phase III clinical trials as a treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. AstraZeneca will pay San Francisco-based FibroGen $350 million plus future milestone payments of up to $465 million. FG-4592 is a small molecule that works through the body’s oxygen-sensing system to help produce red blood cells.
