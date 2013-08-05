BASF Slates Two More Plants In China

BASF will spend $120 million on a plant in Shanghai’s Caojing chemical industry park that will make electrocoatings as well as resins for automotive coatings. Scheduled to come on-line in 2015, the facility will be adjacent to an auto coatings plant that BASF opened earlier this year. Applied by electrodeposition, electrocoatings serve as the corrosion-protection layer for cars. Separately, BASF will build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year plant for its Ultramid brand nylon at the same location. The company did not disclose the amount of its investment in the nylon plant, also due to open in 2015.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter