Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Books Worth Reading

August 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The review of “Toms River: A Story of Science and Salvation,” by Dan Fagin, prompted me to buy the book (C&EN, May 6, page 42). Fagin has done a masterful job of capturing the history of the color industry and the consequent environmental impact.

“Dyes Made in America 1915–1980: The Calco Chemical Company, American Cyanamid, and the Raritan River,” by Anthony S. Travis, also deals with the long history of organic chemical manufacturing.

Both books are worth reading for those who worry about employment prospects for chemists. Fagin’s book reads like a detective story of epidemiology. Travis’ work deftly captures personal traits of managers, chemists, and engineers who were trying to grapple with a world that was changing around them.

I was employed by American Cyanamid’s organic chemicals division for 12 years starting in 1954. My career path was interwoven with the Toms River plant, initially as a supplier and later as an independent consultant and sales agent. I knew many of the people whose names appear in these books.

V. M. DeLisi
Longboat Key, Fla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Important journalism
Politics And The Pill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE