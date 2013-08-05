Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Methanex has invested $5 million in Carbon Recycling International, which makes methanol in Iceland using waste CO2 as a raw material. Methanex, the world’s largest methanol producer, says it will help CRI expand the use of methanol-blended fuels in Europe.

Eastman Chemical plans to expand capacity for its Tritan resin, a polyester copolymer used as a bisphenol A-free replacement for polycarbonate in housewares, by more than 25% to 76,000 metric tons per year. The company plans to complete the project by the middle of next year.

Air Liquide is investing $66 million to increase carbon monoxide production near Antwerp, Belgium, after the signing of a long-term agreement to supply BASF. The German company will use the CO to make methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, a key polyurethane component.

Mitsui Chemicals will restart a cymene facility that was closed by an accident at its Iwakuni-Ohtake site, in Japan, in April 2012. Except for a resorcinol unit that Mitsui has decided not to restart, the cymene plant was the last one to resume operations at the site.

Life Technologies has signed a five-year agreement with FDA to advance testing of the foodborne contaminants Escherichia coli and Salmonella using the company’s Ion PGM genome sequencer. The firm will analyze genomic information and provide assays for FDA to validate and analyze. Life Technologies will also develop detection kits to trace foodborne contaminants in the event of an outbreak.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Samsung Biologics have signed an agreement under which Samsung will manufacture a commercial antibody cancer drug for BMS at its new plant in Songdo Incheon, South Korea. Samsung launched its biologics business in 2011.

Actelion will acquire Ceptaris Therapeutics for $250 million plus additional payments. The deal is contingent on FDA approval of Valchlor, a Ceptaris drug. Based on the chemotherapeutic mechlorethamine, Valchlor is a topical lymphoma treatment.

MedImmune, the biologics arm of AstraZeneca, has out-licensed a monoclonal antibody targeting the HER3 receptor tyrosine kinase to Kolltan Pharmaceuticals. The biotech firm, which is headed by Bahija Jallal, the former vice president of oncology R&D at MedImmune, expects to begin Phase I studies of the drug candidate in the first quarter of 2014.

Edimer Pharmaceuticals has raised $18 million in financing that it will use to develop EDI200, a recombinant protein for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called X-linked hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia. The financing round includes new investor Sanofi-Genzyme BioVentures.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Catalent extends in gene therapy, signs with Exelixis on ADCs
Celgene Will Acquire Drug Firm Gloucester
Proteon Inks Deal With Novartis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE