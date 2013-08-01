Advertisement

Environment

Candidates Named For American Chemical Society Fall Election

Vote: Ballot names announced for ACS president-elect, directors-at-large, and District II and IV director

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 31
Kolb
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Kolb Jr.
Charles Kolb
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Kolb Jr.

Candidates for American Chemical Society president-elect and four additional spots on the ACS Board of Directors have been announced for the society’s fall election. The new president-elect will serve in the society’s three-year presidential succession, and those elected to director seats will serve three-year terms starting in 2014.

Balazs
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of G. Bryan Balazs
G. Bryan Balazs
Credit: Courtesy of G. Bryan Balazs
Schmidt
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Diane Grob Schmidt
Diane Grob Schmidt
Credit: Courtesy of Diane Grob Schmidt

Candidates for 2014 president-elect are G. Bryan Balazs, associate program leader at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; Charles E. Kolb Jr., president and CEO of Aerodyne Research; and Diane Grob Schmidt, R&D section head at Procter & Gamble.

Director of District II candidates are George M. Bodner, the Arthur Kelly Distinguished Professor of Chemical Education and an engineering faculty member at Purdue University, and Alan A. Hazari, director of chemistry labs and lecturer at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Rigoberto Hernandez, a professor of chemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, and Larry K. Krannich, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, will compete for a term as director of District IV.

Two director-at-large openings are being pursued by candidates Susan B. Butts, an independent consultant; Thom H. Dunning Jr., director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications and a professor and the Distinguished Chair for Research Excellence in Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Dorothy J. Phillips, retired from Waters Corp.; and Kathleen M. Schulz, president of Business Results.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed on Oct. 4, voting will remain open until Nov. 15, and results will be announced shortly thereafter. ACS members will have the option of voting via Internet or paper ballot.

Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 16 issue of C&EN, which is published by ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

