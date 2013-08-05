Croda Buys Chinese Fatty Acid Maker

British specialty chemical producer Croda will pay $58 million for a 65% stake in Sichuan Sipo Chemical, a southwestern China producer of fatty acids, primary amides, and specialty esters for lubricants and polymers. Sichuan Forever Holding, currently the main owner of Sipo, will remain on board as a minority partner with a 35% stake. Set up in 1993, Sipo employs about 300 people. Croda notes that the Chinese firm upgraded its facilities in 2011.
