Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Elan Goes To Perrigo

Pharmaceuticals: Buyer’s strategy hinges on big tax cushion in Ireland

by Rick Mullin
August 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Dublin, Ireland, is home to a growing number of drugmakers.
Photo of Dublin, Ireland.
Credit: Shutterstock
Dublin, Ireland, is home to a growing number of drugmakers.

Perrigo, a U.S.-based manufacturer of over-the-counter and generic drugs, will acquire the Irish drugmaker Elan in a stock and cash deal valued at $8.6 billion—and then the firm will move to Ireland. The deal is the latest by a drug firm seeking to take advantage of low corporate taxes in that country, which was battered by the global recession.

Elan had been fending off an unwanted suitor, Royalty Pharma, an acquirer of drug royalties, for five months. Royalty’s highest bid, $7.3 billion, was recently rebuffed.

Perrigo CEO Joseph C. Papa says the new deal works because it is a good fit for Elan and it positions his firm for further international expansion. “We believe this transaction is compelling for Elan shareholders and fully takes into account the value of Elan’s assets, including a large cash balance and a double-digit royalty claim on Tysabri,” Papa says. Elan sold rights to Tysabri, a multiple sclerosis drug, to Biogen Idec in February for $3.2 billion plus ­royalties.

Just as important, analysts say, are the tax benefits of setting up in Ireland, which has a 12.5% corporate tax rate, versus as high as 35% in the U.S. By acquiring Elan and moving its headquarters to Ireland, Perrigo expects annual after-tax operating expense and tax savings of $150 million.

The deal was announced in the same week that President Barack Obama stumped for his proposal to lower the corporate tax rate in the U.S. to 28%.

Adefemi Adenuga, a health care analyst at London-based GlobalData, says the tax break provided by a move to Ireland may help Perrigo expand and diversify internationally. “This acquisition highlights the benefits of setting up base in Ireland and may provide a tempting template for future pharmaceutical investment activity,” he says.

Other firms have worked from the same template. Actavis will lower its tax base this year by setting up in Ireland following its $5 billion deal to acquire Warner Chilcott. And Alkermes took advantage of Ireland’s low tax rate in 2011 by incorporating in the country following its acquisition of Elan’s chemical formulation and manufacturing assets for $960 million.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer unveils CEO succession plan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer, Allergan To Combine
Perrigo Fends Off Hostile Mylan Bid

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE