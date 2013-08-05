Homecoming At A Cost

Congratulations on the interesting article “China Homecoming” (C&EN, June 10, page 34). There is, however, one important issue not mentioned that would complete this analysis of Chinese chemists returning to take academic positions in China. Although research grants are relatively easy to obtain there, large grants require an illegal kickback, paid in cash, to some official who controls the expenditure. This problem is widely known but seldom discussed.
James P. Collman
Stanford, Calif.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter