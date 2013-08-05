Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Incas Doped Their Sacrifice Victims

Children to be sacrificed were plied with increasing amounts of coca leaves and alcohol for a year prior to their deaths

by Sarah Everts
August 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PLOS ONE
This 500-year-old mummified Inca girl was sedated with coca leaves and alcohol before she was sacrificed, as determined by measuring cocaine and cocaine metabolites in her body.
The mummy of a 500-year-old Inca girl, approx 14 years old.
Credit: PLOS ONE
This 500-year-old mummified Inca girl was sedated with coca leaves and alcohol before she was sacrificed, as determined by measuring cocaine and cocaine metabolites in her body.
[+]Enlarge
A line structure of cocaine and related compounds.

In 1999, archaeologists discovered the mummies of three Inca human sacrifice victims near the 22,000-foot summit of Llullaillaco volcano in the Andes Mountains. The 500-year-old remains were so remarkably preserved in the cold, arid climate that medical researchers have been able to detect molecular evidence of tuberculosis and other diseases in the remaining body fluids (C&EN, May 20, page 32). A team of scientists led by Andrew S. Wilson of the University of Bradford, in England, now reports that the 13-year-old female mummy found at the site was doped with cocaine and alcohol (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1305117110). Using mass spectrometry to analyze segments of the Llullaillaco maiden’s hair nearest her scalp, the team discovered that, in the year prior to her death, the girl had consumed an increasing amount of coca leaves and alcohol, as revealed by increased levels of cocaine and the cocaine metabolites benzoylecgonine and cocaethylene, the latter of which is produced in the presence of alcohol. The researchers argue that the doping may have facilitated consent or compliance of the children chosen for sacrifice.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neanderthals painted Spanish cave red
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prehistoric Plaque Reveals Plant Consumption
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mummified Beef Jerky Found In Pyramids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE