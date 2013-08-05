Ineos Starts Making Cellulosic Ethanol

Chemical maker Ineos has opened a plant in Vero Beach, Fla., that produces ethanol by gasifying vegetable and wood waste into carbon monoxide and hydrogen and then fermenting the gases. The $130 million plant can make 8 million gal of ethanol per year and generate 6 MW of salable power from excess heat recovered from the gasification process. The plant is permitted to use municipal solid waste as a raw material, and it will do so in 2014, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter