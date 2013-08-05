Japan’s Kaneka Ups Vinyl In The U.S.

Kaneka will spend $50 million to expand its chlorinated polyvinyl chloride plant in Bayport, Texas. The investment will boost capacity by 20,000 metric tons to a total of 50,000 metric tons per year. Featuring high heat resistance, CPVC is used in making hot-water pipes and fire sprinkler systems. The material’s market appears to be heating up. In March, Lubrizol announced a $400 million investment program to build CPVC plants in Texas, Thailand, and India (C&EN, March 25, page 22).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter