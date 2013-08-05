Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Twist On Chiral Fluorination

Chiral fluorinating reagent facilitates a tandem fluorination-cyclization process for synthesizing compounds with quaternary C–F stereocenters

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Recent advances in organofluorine chemistry have made fluorinated compounds—widely sought as pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals—more readily available than ever before. One of the final frontiers is developing general methods for selectively making compounds with chiral C–F bonds. A European research team has now developed a chiral version of a popular fluorinating reagent that could help streamline such efforts (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2013, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201304845). Véronique E. Gouverneur of Oxford University, Graham Sandford of Durham University, Peter R. Moore of AstraZeneca, and their coworkers were developing a tandem fluorination-cyclization process to make fluorinated tetracyclic compounds containing a quaternary C–F stereocenter. Such compounds could be used as intermediates for making fluorinated steroids, for example. Along the way, the researchers found that an efficient way to enantioselectively make the tetracyclic compounds was by using a chiral derivative of Selectfluor. They prepared the reagent by adding phenyl groups to Selectfluor’s framework.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE