Piramal Boosts Drug Conjugates

Piramal Healthcare will invest $2.5 million to upgrade its Grangemouth, Scotland, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing facility from clinical to commercial grade. The move will give the company two commercial-scale manufacturing suites at the site plus preclinical capacity. Commercial batch sizes will range from 1 to 1.5 kg. “Piramal was a pioneer when it came to commercial manufacture of ADCs,” says Aidan Walker, president of formulation services. “Continued growth in the ADC market and customer demand have led to this latest investment.”
