Sreeram Will Head Research At Dow

William F. Banholzer, 56, is retiring as Dow Chemical’s chief technology officer and will leave the company at the end of the year. Effective Aug. 1, A. N. Sreeram, former head of advanced materials R&D, is now vice president of R&D, reporting to Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris. Liveris credits Banholzer with restoring Dow’s R&D organization “to its strong historic reputation and capabilities.” Sreeram joined Dow in 2006 from DuPont, where he had been chief technology officer for electronic technology.
