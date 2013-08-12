Asahi Glass Invests In Indonesian Vinyls

Japan’s Asahi Glass will spend more than $400 million to boost production of polyvinyl chloride and related raw materials at its Indonesian subsidiary. The firm earlier expanded capacity for caustic soda to nearly 500,000 metric tons per year. Now Asahi Glass says it will further expand caustic soda capacity by 40% and nearly double output of polyvinyl chloride to about 550,000 metric tons. Completion is targeted for the end of 2015.
