The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

August 12, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 32

Biofuels and biobased chemical makers hope to win with cellulosic sugars

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 91 | Issue 32
Biobased Chemicals

Seeking Biomass Feedstocks That Can Compete

Biofuels and biobased chemical makers hope to win with cellulosic sugars

Untangling Eating Disorders

Researchers struggle to identify molecular components that drive these complex psychiatric illnesses

Nobel Laureates Unveil Secrets Of Scientific Success

Young chemists gathered in Germany to get careers advice from winners

  • Business

    Pharma Moves The Old Out And New In

    Drug firms shuffle executives and R&D managers and place bets externally to reinvigorate business

  • Biological Chemistry

    The Dubious Allure Of Probiotics

    Demand for bacterial treatments grows despite scant regulatory oversight

  • Business

    Chemistry Reduces Unhealthy Vapors From Wood Composites

    Makers of resin used in particleboards and other composites offer competing ways to reduce formaldehyde emissions

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Solvent-Free Hydrogenation Flows On

Process runs at ambient temperature with an immobilized catalyst

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

A Mentoring Milestone, Unconventional Wines

 

Job listings

