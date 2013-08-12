Bayer And Compugen Pursue Immunotherapy

Bayer HealthCare will pay $10 million up front as part of a cancer immunotherapy deal with Compugen. The partners will jointly develop antibody-based therapeutics against two novel immune checkpoint regulators that suppress the body’s ability to fight cancer. Compugen could see up to $30 million in milestone payments related to the preclinical development of drug candidates, as well as royalties on any drugs commercialized from the pact.
