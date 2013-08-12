Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 12, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

General Electric has sold its cadmium telluride solar film intellectual property to the solar-cell maker First Solar in exchange for 1.75 million shares of First Solar stock, or roughly $70 million. At the same time, GE has canceled construction of a planned solar-cell manufacturing plant in Aurora, Colo.

Rive Technology, a Princeton, N.J.-based developer of zeolites for catalysis and separations, has raised $20 million in its fourth round of fund-raising. Investors include Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Mitsui Global Investment, and the Blackstone Group.

Showa Denko plans to build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year ethyl acetate plant at its Oita complex in Japan to start up in June 2014. The plant will manufacture the solvent by directly adding ethylene to acetic acid using a solid heteropolyacid catalyst that Showa Denko developed.

Solazyme will supply an algal oil rich in erucic acid to Sasol Olefins & Surfactants for production of C22 derivatives such as behenyl alcohol. Sasol, which makes synthetic and natural alcohols, says the companies will explore forming a broader collaboration involving multiple algal oils.

Microvi Biotechnologies has won a USDA grant to develop technology that helps butyl alcohol-generating micro­organisms overcome the toxic effects of the alcohol. Hayward, Calif.-based Microvi says butyl alcohol has advantages over ethanol as a fuel ingredient.

AkzoNobel has agreed to sell its building adhesives business to the construction materials firm Sika for $350 million. The business employs 550 and had $250 million in sales last year of leveling compounds, sealants, and other products. It operates plants in Germany and France.

Metabolix is collaborating with Samsung Fine Chemicals to develop new products and expand the global market for Metabolix’ biobased, biodegradable polymers. Separately, Metabolix says it is conducting due diligence on two potential manufacturing sites in the U.S.

HelioVolt, an Austin, Texas-based producer of thin-film solar modules made with copper, indium, gallium, and selenium, has received an additional $19 million from South Korea’s SK Group. The funds will be used for global capacity expansion, although no manufacturing sites have been announced.

ScinoPharm and Sundia MediTech have formed an alliance to serve drug and biotech firms seeking to outsource to China. The partnership will link ScinoPharm’s process R&D and pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing expertise with Sundia’s chemistry, biology, and preclinical studies know-how.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DSM to buy Amyris’s flavor, fragrance business
AGC boosts active pharmaceutical ingredient production
FRX raises funds for flame retardants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE