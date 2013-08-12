Chiral Quest Raises Money, Buys A Plant

Chiral Quest has completed a round of financing in which it raised $23 million from four existing investors and three new ones. The pharmaceutical chemical maker says it is using the money to acquire Jiang Xi Long Life Biopharmaceutical and improve Long Life’s plant in China’s Jiangxi province so it can manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients. Chiral Quest was founded in 2000 to commercialize chiral catalysts invented by Pennsylvania State University chemistry professor Xumu Zhang. The firm later moved to China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter