How Does Your Chemical Garden Grow?

“Microflowers from Minerals” caught my eye (C&EN, May 20, page 9). In about 1940, I was experimenting with “chemical gardens” and growing macroflowers and other structures from a solution of sodium silicate and crystals of various transition-metal salts with the help of a Gilbert chemistry set. According to Wikipedia, chemical gardens were first described by Johann Rudolf Glauber in 1646 (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/chemical_garden). It is hard to find something new. Wim L. Noorduin and coworkers are to be congratulated on extending this technique into the micro region.
Ernest L. Lippert
Toledo, Ohio
