Dow Considers Sale Of Several Lines

Dow Chemical is considering selling, or creating joint ventures for, its epoxy resins, European building and construction, and commodity chlorine derivatives businesses. In a recent conference call with stock analysts, CEO Andrew N. Liveris said these businesses have not been performing well. Liveris acknowledged that any deal to divest must maintain the benefits of Dow’s vertical manufacturing integration. But he said the company successfully carved out the Styron styrenic plastics business and sold it to a private equity firm without losing the advantages of integration. “We have divested over $8 billion of revenue of low-margin businesses over the last several years, and our analysis suggests that we will move formally on the path of doing more so,” Liveris said.
