Japanese Partners Plan Ethylene Closure

Mitsubishi Chemical and Asahi Kasei Chemicals, which now jointly operate two 500,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene crackers in Japan’s Mizushima industrial zone, plan to shut down Asahi’s unit by 2016 while they continue to operate Mitsubishi’s cracker. Both naphtha-based units are about 40 years old. The two firms put the crackers under joint management in 2011 with an eye toward cutting back because of a looming glut of petrochemicals coming from the Middle East, China, and the U.S. A plan for the shutdown should be completed by March 2014, the partners say.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter