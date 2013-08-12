Novartis Is Latest Partner For Ensemble

Ensemble Therapeutics and Novartis will jointly develop Ensemble’s most advanced drug candidate, an anti-inflammatory targeting cytokine IL-17. The companies have also agreed to collaborate on the discovery of small-molecule drugs using Ensemble technology. Ensemble will receive an undisclosed payment and is eligible for other milestone payments. The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm entered a rare disease research pact with Alexion last month and has deals with several other large drug companies, including Pfizer and Genentech.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter