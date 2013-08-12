Roche Grants License For Eye Disease Drug

Roche and the Medicines Patent Pool have inked a supply agreement for Valcyte, an oral treatment for cytomegalovirus, a viral infection that can cause blindness and affects roughly one in 10 people living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries. Medicines Patent Pool is a United Nations-backed mechanism that lowers HIV drug prices by making patent licenses available to generic drug firms. Under the pact, Valcyte will be available at up to a 90% discount in 138 developing and emerging countries, the partners say. As part of the deal, Roche will also provide a license for the HIV medication saquinavir if the need arises.
