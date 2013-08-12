Advertisement

People

Students Receive Green Chemistry Awards

by Linda Wang
August 12, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 32
The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI) has announced the recipients of its Kenneth G. Hancock Memorial Awards and Joseph Breen Memorial Fellowship, both awarded annually to students.

The recipients of the 2013 Kenneth G. Hancock Memorial Awards—which are sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and the National Institute of Standards & Technology and administered by ACS GCI—are Ph.D. candidates Lindsay Soh and Cristina de Salas. The awards recognize outstanding student contributions to green chemistry research.

Soh is studying algae as a potential feedstock for biodiesel production at Yale University. De Salas is doing research on the chemical utilization of nitrogen oxides at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, in Germany. The award includes a cash prize of $1,000.

The recipients of the 2013 Joseph Breen Memorial Fellowship are Michiel Dusselier, who recently earned a Ph.D. in bioscience engineering from KU Leuven, in Belgium, in the field of catalysis, polymers, and biomass; and Julia Griffen, a chemistry Ph.D. candidate working at the Centre for Sustainable Chemical Technologies at the University of Bath, in England.

The fellowship provides funding for young international green chemistry scholars to participate in a green chemistry technical meeting, conference, or training program of their choosing.

Dusselier and Griffen attended the 17th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference in Washington, D.C., in June, where they presented their research.

The award is sponsored by the ACS International Endowment Fund and administered by ACS GCI.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

