Two Algae Firms Get Research Grants

Two algae firms will each receive a $5 million research grant from the Department of Energy to overcome technical barriers to growing algae for biofuels. Sapphire Energy, with headquarters in San Diego, will develop a process to make fuel compatible with existing refineries and improve algae strains for higher yields. Hawaii-based Hawai’i BioEnergy will develop a cost-effective open-pond system to produce algal oil and demonstrate preprocessing technologies to reduce the cost of extracting lipids.
