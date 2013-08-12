U.S. Boosts Rail Safety Requirements

The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is taking steps to toughen safety regulations for freight trains hauling toxic chemical gases and flammable liquids, such as crude oil and ethanol. The regulatory action came in the wake of an oil train disaster in Canada last month. On July 6, a parked Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway train with 72 tankers of crude oil broke loose, rolled down an incline, derailed, and crashed in downtown Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, leaving 47 people dead. On Aug. 2, FRA issued a set of emergency orders for handling hazardous materials that require freight railroads not to leave tank cars unattended either on mainline tracks or outside a train yard or terminal, unless plans are in place to ensure the safety of the cargo. The agency also requires that parked locomotives be locked. “Safety is our top priority,” says Transportation Secretary Anthony R. Foxx. “While we wait for the full investigation to conclude, the department is taking steps today to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the U.S.”
