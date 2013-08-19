2013 Storch Award In Fuel Science

A. C. Buchanan III, a physical organic chemist in the Chemical Sciences Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is the recipient of the 2013 Henry H. Storch Award in Fuel Science, which recognizes outstanding contributions to fuel research. The award is cosponsored by the ACS Division of Energy & Fuels and Elsevier.
Buchanan has made significant contributions to understanding the kinetics and mechanisms involved in the chemical transformations of fuel molecules in molten salt hydrocracking catalysts, in gas- and solution-phase pyrolysis conditions, and in restricted mass-transport environments including confinement in mesoporous silicas. This research has advanced the understanding of the reaction pathways involved in processing fossil and renewable fuels.
