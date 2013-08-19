Advertisement

09133-cover-heavymetalstestingcxd.jpg
09133-cover-heavymetalstestingcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 19, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 33

Contentious new guidelines on pharmaceutical impurities will force the drug industry to change testing strategies

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 33
All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Trace Metals Debate

Contentious new guidelines on pharmaceutical impurities will force the drug industry to change testing strategies

Tracking Terror Underground

An airflow study of the New York City subway could improve responses to airborne chemical, radiological, and biological attacks or accidents

Enzyme By Design

Computational modeling and directed evolution work together to jack up the activity of catalytic proteins﻿

  • Biological Chemistry

    Elysium

    Science fiction is the backdrop for director Neill Blomkamp’s exploration of humanity’s dark side

  • Business

    Divestments Shadow Earnings

    At the half-year mark, several chemical firms’ strategies include selling major businesses

  • Safety

    Obama Orders Safety Review

    White House moves to prevent more chemical plant disasters

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Raman Decodes Crime-Scene Lipstick Marks

Method works without removing evidence from its bag, reducing risk of contamination

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

