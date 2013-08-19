Trace Metals Debate
Contentious new guidelines on pharmaceutical impurities will force the drug industry to change testing strategies
August 19, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 33
An airflow study of the New York City subway could improve responses to airborne chemical, radiological, and biological attacks or accidents
Computational modeling and directed evolution work together to jack up the activity of catalytic proteins
Science fiction is the backdrop for director Neill Blomkamp’s exploration of humanity’s dark side
At the half-year mark, several chemical firms’ strategies include selling major businesses
White House moves to prevent more chemical plant disasters
Method works without removing evidence from its bag, reducing risk of contamination