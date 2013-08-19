Array Cuts Staff, Regains Drug Rights

Array BioPharma is cutting 20% of its staff, or about 50 jobs, following a setback to its partnership with Amgen. Buried in its fiscal year-end results was news that Amgen had returned the rights to ARRY-403, also known as AMG-151, a glucokinase activator that recently completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of diabetes. In 2009, Amgen paid Array $60 million up front for access to ARRY-403, and the partners agreed to develop second-generation compounds. As part of that deal, Amgen funded a number of full-time scientists at the Boulder, Colo.-based biotech firm to support the research program.
