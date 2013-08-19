Call for nominations for Esselen Award

The ACS Northeastern Section seeks nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and who has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2014 meeting. Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF file and should include a letter signed by the primary sponsor, short supporting statements from two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest.
For details about the nomination process, visit nesacs.org/awards_esselen.html. Nominations are due by Oct. 15 and should be sent to both chorghade@comcast.net and piper281@verizon.net.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter