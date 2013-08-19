Carothers Award To Paul Anderson

Paul S. Anderson, a past-president of the American Chemical Society, is the winner of the 2013 Wallace H. Carothers Award from the ACS Delaware Section. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to and advances in industrial applications of chemistry. It includes a $2,000 cash prize.
Anderson’s career in the pharmaceutical industry spanned nearly 40 years, first at Merck & Co. and later at DuPont-Merck Pharmaceutical and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He was involved in the synthesis of numerous compounds that went on to become leading pharmaceutical products, including the HIV protease inhibitor Crixivan and the HIV reverse transcriptase inhibitor Sustiva.
Anderson served as ACS president in 1997. He was awarded ACS’s highest honor, the Priestley Medal, in 2006.
