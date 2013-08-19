Catalysis Lectureship To John Hartwig

John Hartwig, Henry Rapoport Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, has won the 2013 ACS Catalysis Lectureship for the Advancement of Catalytic Science, in recognition of his many recent achievements.
The award is given jointly by ACS Catalysis and the ACS Division of Catalysis Science & Technology. Hartwig will deliver a lecture during the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
