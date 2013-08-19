Clyde H. Mathis, 99, a Phillips Petroleum chemist, died at his home in Beach Park, Ill., on March 31.
Born in Tulsa, Mathis earned a B.S. in chemistry at the Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy (now Missouri University of Science & Technology) in Rolla in 1934 and an M.S. in organic chemistry at Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University) in 1936.
Mathis then joined Phillips Petroleum, where he remained for more than 40 years. He is credited with more than 40 patents.
He helped start up the company’s Plains butadiene plant, in Borger, Texas, during World War II. He also worked at the company’s sites in Bartlesville, Okla., as well as in France, Australia, Japan, and Brazil.
Mathis was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.
After retiring in 1976, Mathis and his wife, Esther, purchased a mountaintop farm near Huntsville, Ark.
Mathis is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1936; daughter Rosemary Butterbaugh; son, Carl; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His daughter Barbara Ann predeceased him.
