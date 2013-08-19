Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Clyde H. Mathis

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Clyde H. Mathis, 99, a Phillips Petroleum chemist, died at his home in Beach Park, Ill., on March 31.

Born in Tulsa, Mathis earned a B.S. in chemistry at the Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy (now Missouri University of Science & Technology) in Rolla in 1934 and an M.S. in organic chemistry at Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University) in 1936.

Mathis then joined Phillips Petroleum, where he remained for more than 40 years. He is credited with more than 40 patents.

He helped start up the company’s Plains butadiene plant, in Borger, Texas, during World War II. He also worked at the company’s sites in Bartlesville, Okla., as well as in France, Australia, Japan, and Brazil.

Mathis was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.

After retiring in 1976, Mathis and his wife, Esther, purchased a mountaintop farm near Huntsville, Ark.

Mathis is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1936; daughter Rosemary Butterbaugh; son, Carl; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His daughter Barbara Ann predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Richard A. Evans
Keith F. Purcell
Mack C. Fuqua

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE