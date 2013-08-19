Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Court Orders Yucca Restart

by Jeff Johnson
August 19, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Department of Energy
Yucca Mountain was selected to be the nation’s nuclear repository in 1987, but development was canceled in 2009.
Photo of Yucca Mountain in Nevada.
Credit: Department of Energy
Yucca Mountain was selected to be the nation’s nuclear repository in 1987, but development was canceled in 2009.

A federal appeals court last week ordered the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restart work processing the Department of Energy’s application for a licensing permit for the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository. The facility was canceled by President Barack Obama when he took office in 2009, while a construction permit application was pending before NRC. Obama’s decision angered nuclear power advocates and garnered criticism from many in Congress, mostly Republicans. He then created an expert panel to develop a new process to determine the fate of U.S. high-level radioactive waste, most of which is stored at more than 100 nuclear power plants across the U.S. With Obama’s cancellation, NRC stopped considering the permit application. NRC’s decision to halt its review was challenged by two states and other entities. Two appellate judges, both Republican appointees, ruled that NRC’s decision “flouted the law” and violated the Nuclear Waste Policy Act. However, the third panel judge, a Democratic appointee, said the majority decision was a “useless thing” because NRC lacks sufficient congressionally appropriated funds to restart the permit review process.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE