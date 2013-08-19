David E. Clark, 90, a chemistry professor emeritus and administrator at California State University, Fresno, died in Davis, Calif., on April 9.
Born in Paso Robles, Calif., Clark served in the Army as tank commander in the 11th Armored Division in Europe from 1942 until 1946.
He earned a B.A. in chemistry in 1947 at Redlands University, in California, and an M.S. in 1948 and a Ph.D. in 1952, both in organic chemistry, at Stanford University.
Clark joined the chemistry department at Fresno State College (now Fresno State) as an instructor in the early 1950s. He served as a professor from 1961 until 1972.
Clark held numerous administrative positions, including vice president of academic affairs and associate dean of academic planning for the Cal State system.
In the 1960s, he served as a National Science Foundation Science Faculty Fellow at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an American Council on Education academic administration intern at Brown University.
Clark was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949 and serving as chairman of the ACS Fresno Subsection.
After retiring in 1985, he and his wife of 65 years, Margaret, traveled the world to study wildlife.
Clark is survived by his wife; son, Stephen; and daughter, Sara Siggers.
