David Lynn Receives Herty Medal

David G. Lynn, a professor of biological chemistry at Emory University, is the recipient of the 2013 Charles H. Herty Medal, awarded by the ACS Georgia Section.
Lynn is being recognized for advancing the public’s understanding of chemical evolution and for his exceptional service in K–12 student and public outreach for the chemical sciences. He will receive a gold medal during the 79th Herty award dinner on Sept. 19 at Georgia Institute of Technology.
